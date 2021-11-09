Emily Ratajkowski: I was made to feel replaceable

Emily Ratajkowski was made to feel "replaceable" earlier in her career.
The 30-year-old star is now one of the best-paid people in the modeling industry - but Emily can still recall being scared by influential people in the business at the start of her career.
She shared: "I've found ways to carve out control where I can, and that's been really helpful to me.
"The industry really teaches you that you're replaceable, and that the less agreeable you are, the less likely you are to be hired. That felt very scary when I was a young model doing it for money. But the other thing is that I'm in a different position. Now, I'm not an unknown model."
Emily has continued to work within the modeling industry, despite being frustrated by various issues over the years.
The brunette beauty also insists she would never fault "any woman for trying to operate within the confines of the world we live in".
Speaking to CNN, Emily added: "I mean, I am complicit.
"But I also think it's a mistake to shame a young woman for wearing a tight dress because she wants to be noticed by someone powerful."
The London-born star - who shot to fame in Robin Thicke's 'Blurred Lines' music video - also claimed that "we are all complicit" in the things that have gone on within the fashion industry.
Emily - who is married to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard - explained: "I don't think that we should continue to criticise women for saying, 'This is how I can succeed and capitalize off of my image or my body.' That is an extension of the same misogyny I've seen so much in my life. We are all complicit."
