Emily Ratajkowski spotted on date with comic Eric Andre

Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted on a date with comic Eric Andre.

The 31-year-old model, who was last month seen kissing artist Jack Greer and has recently been linked with Pete Davidson and DJ Orazio Rispo, had a night out with 39-year-old Eric – who dated actress Rosario Dawson, 43, for a year from 2016 to 2017 – in her home city of New York.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.