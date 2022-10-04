Emma Caulfield has MS

Emma Caulfield has multiple sclerosis.

The 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' actress recalled the "out-of-body experience" she had when she was given her diagnosis after going for an MRI on the insistence of her acupuncturist when she experienced a number of concerning symptoms.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.