Emma Corrin recalls attending Prince William and Duchess Catherine's wedding

Emma Corrin got “swept up in the royal wedding fever” when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married.
The 25-year-old actress was 15 when Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton in April 2011, and has recalled how she and her friend travelled to Westminster Abbey on the day to watch the ceremony take place.
Emma – who plays William’s mother, the late Princess Diana, in ‘The Crown’ – said: "I remember 10 years ago, I was 15, I was with my friend Katherine and we got very very swept up in the royal wedding fever I think probably because we were both very bored and very single. So we decided to go.”
The star and her friend even watched back the footage of the event afterwards to see if they could spot themselves in the crowd.
She added during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’: "We were so excited because my friend Katherine had this great inflatable daffodil. I remember that when we were watching the footage back to see if we could get a glimpse of ourselves, we couldn't see ourselves but we did see, in the middle of these crowds, this massive inflatable daffodil that she was holding up.”
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with two new romantic photographs.
The couple posed for the sweet snaps, which were taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd, best known for his pictures of the likes of Oasis, David Bowie and The Verve.
In the photos, Prince William holds hands with his wife as they beam at the camera.
One picture - taken in the courtyard - was shared to social media revealing the shoot took place "ahead of" their 10th anniversary, while the other garden snap was captioned with bride and groom emojis.
They were also posed by the official Royal Family account, with the caption: "Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary.
"Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey."
