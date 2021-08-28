Emma Heming Willis so 'lucky' to have husband Bruce Willis

Emma Heming Willis feels very "lucky" to have husband Bruce Willis in her life.
The 43-year-old model married the Hollywood action legend in March 2009, and has described the man she shares two children with as a "terrific partner" and "family man".
In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: "I've always loved his sense of humour and kind spirit.
"He's a terrific partner and family man. I'm lucky to have him in my life."
After giving birth to her and 'Die Hard' star Bruce's first daughter Mabel Ray nine years ago, she then had second daughter Evelyn, seven, in 2014.
And Emma says motherhood has given her a completely different outlook on life as she now has to consider what's good "for her family as a whole".
She said: "It's definitely opened my eyes to a different universe.
"Now it's not about what's good for me, but what's good for my family as a whole. Their wellbeing is always at the forefront of my mind.
"I also realised very quickly that there is no time to burn when I became a mum, so I had to become very laser-focused and strategic to what gets and deserves my time.
"It's actually pretty liberating to have this gauge now."
But becoming a parent has also made her appreciate how important it is to make time for herself.
She said: "As for self-care and making time for myself I schedule that in my calendar like I do all my other appointments and meetings , or I just won't get it in.
"Recently since my daughters are back in school I drop them off and head to a hiking trail and do that most mornings for about 30-45 minutes.
"It's one of my favourite activities I do for myself at the moment.
"And I'm so lucky to have a very supportive family unit around me.
"I think I'd describe us as a family that, when we get together, we love to laugh, have fun and just enjoy each other's company."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.