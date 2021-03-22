Emma Roberts wishes someone told her motherhood is a journey

Emma Roberts wishes someone told her motherhood is something she will “get better at every day”.
The 30-year-old actress welcomed her son, Rhodes Robert, with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund in December, and has said she had assumed being a mother meant she had to have all the answers rather than learning on the job.
During a chat with her ‘Scream Queens’ co-star Jamie Lee Curtis for Violet Grey, Jamie asked her what information people would have told her about motherhood before she gave birth, and she said: "It's not something you'll always feel like you're getting right, but you will get better every day. When in doubt, just love your child and yourself.”
Jamie also asked Emma who she admires the most, and the ‘American Horror Story’ star added: "My mom, especially after having a baby. I kiss the ground she walks on!"
Emma’s comments come after she previously revealed she originally wanted to married and have children by the age of 24.
She said: "At 16, I thought, 'By the time I'm 24, I'll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, 'Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now?' ... It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant."
And the star also said she was finding it "a wild experience" being pregnant in lockdown.
She said: "That’s become such a loaded question in 2020. Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful."
