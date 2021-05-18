Emma Stone: Leonardo DiCaprio probably thinks I'm weird

Emma Stone is convinced Leonardo DiCaprio "probably thinks she's a little weird".
The 'La La Land' actress picked up an Academy Award prize in 2017 from the 'Titanic' actor and she's convinced the Hollywood legend thinks she's a bit crazy.
Asked what her memory of winning an Oscar was, she shared: "Leonardo DiCaprio. That was what was going through my mind cause it was him. And I was like, I’d seen Titanic seven and a half times in theatres. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old and I was walking to Leo and I was like, this is officially the most surreal moment of my life. I could not believe it.
"I think he probably thinks I’m like a little weird, cause whenever I see him, I’m kind of like, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something. He’s very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him.
Emma heaped praise on Leonardo, admitted she has a huge "admiration" for him.
She added on The Jess Cagle Show: "He’s very tall. And he’s so lovely, but you know, it’s, it’s kind of unfair because it’s something that I don’t, I don’t really believe in that much. The idea that you like term real people into, like this other idea that’s always been so, so odd to me in my own experience. Like, it just feels so weird. So I am doing that to him and that’s not really fair because he’s like a real person and I’m sitting there going like, ‘hi Leo’ I’m like, I’m still 12 years old.
"It was the fact that it was someone that I had grown up watching and that I admired so much. And like as an actor, I think he’s fantastic. And I’d watched him in everything. And then that moment where it’s like kind of a, it’s just a, such a surreal moment as an actor anyway. So it just compounded it. And I don’t know, it’s it still feels like it, it didn’t really, occur because, because it was him there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.