Emma Stone meets royals on Zoom

Emma Stone told the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge how she rode a motorcycle around The Mall for her role in 'Cruella' during a Zoom chat this week.
The 32-year-old actress - who plays the titular character in the upcoming movie - was joined by Dame Emma Thompson as she chatted to Prince William and Catherine about working on the film, including when she was speeding around Buckingham Palace dressed as the famous villain.
Recalling one of the scenes they filmed, Emma shared: "We were in front of Buckingham Palace at one point. I was riding a motorcycle around the Mall."
To which William joked back: "We should have had you stopped, Emma. It's very dangerous."
Whilst Emma added: "I know, I really got away with it. I was wearing a crazy outfit. It was insane."
And Emma Thompson - who also stars in the upcoming movie - ended up taking the tube in full costume because a traffic jam would have made her late for filming.
She recalled: "Our car couldn't get to where we were shooting. I said, 'We've got to get out. We've got to go by tube.' I had huge eyelashes on; I looked like a llama ... I swear to God, I thought, 'It's going to be fine. It's only Sunday morning, 9 o'clock Sunday morning, there won't be anyone.' It was rammed."
However, Emma insisted that no one took any notice of her.
She said: "No one took a bit of notice. They all clearly thought I was a drag act on the way home."
Whilst Thompson made it on time, Stone was late as she didn't want to go on the tube.
She explained: "I was like completely loaded into the card and was like, 'I'm not going on the tube. Emma's going on the tube. I'm not doing it. I'm sitting here for an hour.'"
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also hosted a special screening of 'Cruella' for NHS staff at a drive-in cinema at the Palace of Holyrood House, where they arrived in a Land Rover belonging to the late Prince Philip.
