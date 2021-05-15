Emma Stone 'really up for' outrageous Cruella costumes

Emma Stone was "really up for it" when it came to her outrageous costumes in 'Cruella'.
The Oscar-winning actress was "a dream to work with" on the movie – which tells the origins of '101 Dalmatians' villain Cruella de Vil – because she wouldn't turn down any request from the hair and make- up department, the film’s hair and make-up designer, Nadia Stacey, has revealed.
She said: "Emma is a fun and down-to-earth girl and an amazing actress. She's really up for it and there wasn't a look we brought to her that she said no to. It helps when you're friends because you can say 'I don't think that's going to suit you' and she can say that back to me."
And Dame Emma Thompson, who plays Baroness von Hellman, was equally open to embracing anything the wardrobe department offered her.
Nadia added: "We put this huge 18th century wig on her head – she had to duck to get it into rooms – but she was totally up for it and embraced it, which was great."
Whilst Nadia was thrilled that director Craig Gillespie gave her and her department free reign to do what they wanted, she admitted that also had disadvantages too.
She explained: "There was no rulebook, no boundaries. Our director, Craig Gillespie, let us go and do whatever we wanted and that doesn’t happen very often.
"As a designer, that’s amazing. But it’s also hard because you don’t know where you stop."
The scene where Cruella arrives at a masked ball in disguise required Nadia to do some creative thinking as she couldn't hold a mask to her face.
She told HELLO! magazine: "Emma had a lot of action in that scene so she couldn’t hold a mask to her face. I’ve got this little box filled with feathers, beads and jewels from Hobbycraft, so I pulled it out and made a mask straight on to Emma’s face on the day of filming, laying on individual feathers and jewels.
"At the time, Emma was like, ‘What are we doing?’ But she let me go with it. It was a last-minute look but it’s one of my favourites. Cruella is resourceful – and I had to be the same."
