Emma Stone 'very excited' about motherhood

Emma Stone is “very excited” about motherhood.
The 32-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl into the world with her husband Dave McCary earlier this month, and sources have now said Emma couldn’t be happier to be starting her new chapter as a mother.
An insider said: "Emma has been very excited about the baby. She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave."
The source also said the baby news has come at the perfect time for Emma and Dave as they were “ready for a family”, and have a “great life together”.
They explained: "Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child. They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family.
“Emma is close to her family and good friends but not the type to flaunt her personal life. Dave respects that about her and is the same way. They have a great life together and support each other."
And the ‘Cruella’ star is enjoying life as a working mother, as she intends to keep up her acting career as she juggles work with parenting.
Speaking to People magazine, the source said: "She is a professional who lives and breathes her work. But if anyone can be good at both, it is Emma. She is a gifted person in every way."
Emma reportedly gave birth on March 13, but as of the time of writing, she and Dave are yet to confirm the arrival of their baby girl.
Meanwhile, sources previously said Emma felt "very lucky" to have not had to work through her pregnancy.
An insider said: “[Emma is] very excited about her pregnancy and what's to come. She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She’s felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set.”
