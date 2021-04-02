Emma Stone's 'incredible' motherhood experience

Emma Stone is finding motherhood an "incredible experience".
The 32-year-old actress welcomed a baby girl into the world with her husband Dave McCary last month, and the pair are enjoying adjusting to life as a family of three.
A source told E! News: "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved. She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."
Friends also revealed that Dave is a great father and Emma feels "lucky" to have met him.
The insiders said: "Emma wanted to be a mom for a long time and she is a natural. Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together. He's a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."
Sources previously explained that Emma felt "lucky" to have been able to remain at home during her pregnancy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An insider said: "She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."
Emma reportedly gave birth on March 13, but she and Dave are yet to confirm the arrival of their baby girl.
