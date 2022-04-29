Following the news that James Corden will be leaving CBS‘ The Late Late Show in 2023, the teary-eyed host addressed the matter on Thursday’s episode of the long-running talk show.
“I’ve some news of my own to share,” he said at the top of the show. “Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. It has changed my life. I love it; I love all the people who work here. I am so proud of what we have achieved. It has been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I’m happy to announce today I’ve signed a new contract to carry on.”
As the audience began to cheer, Corden stopped them to let them know there was more to the story. “That’s really only half the story,” he said. “The other half is the sadder news. I’ve signed for one more year of the show, and this will be my last.”
Corden will have hosted the late-night talk show for eight and a half years by the time he exits in summer 2023. He took over from former host Craig Ferguson, who hosted the program from 2005 to 2015. During Corden’s time with the show, he has introduced several viral segments, including Carpool Karaoke, Drop the Mic, Spill Your Guts, and Crosswalk Musical.
“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that — it was going to be a journey, an adventure,” he continued. “I never saw it as my final destination, and I never want this show to overstay its welcome. I always want to love making it. I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on to see what else is out there.”
He added: “We all determined to make this the best year we have ever had. We are going to go out with a bang. They’ll be tears, so many tears, because this has been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make. I never took this for granted, ever.”
