Entourage star Jerry Ferrara is a dad again

'Entourage' star Jerry Ferrara and his wife Breanne Racano have welcomed their second child into the world.
The 41-year-old actor - who played Turtle on the hit show and in the 2015 spin-off movie - has added a new addition to his entourage, a baby brother for their first-born Jacob Michael, who was born in May 2019.
Jerry revealed that their second son was born on Friday (30.04.21) and thanked his spouse for giving him "two of the greatest gifts" he's ever received.
Alongside a carousel of snaps of the newborn settling in at home, he wrote on Instagram: "10:28pm on 4/30/2021 our family grew by 1! My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be.
"To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You’re the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received. I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I’ll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever! (sic)"
Breanne revealed in her own post that their newest addition came "so fast" that their midwife didn't make it in time for the home birth.
She wrote: "Wow. Had I known our baby was going to come so fast that our midwife wouldn't make it to our home in time I would of panicked. But in the moment it happened I felt completely calm and surrendered all over to my body. It was beautiful and I feel so incredibly powerful. A story to share another time but for now... My husband, my rock.. you are my greatest supporter and I'm blessed to share this family with you. Welcome to the world baby boy 4.30.2021 10:28pm (sic)"
Before welcoming Jacob, the couple had lost a child and Breanne admitted it had been difficult "navigating pregnancy" whilst suffering with "grief".
The 'Freaky Deaky' star wrote at the time: "Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY Hope he gets my height. .
. This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. .
. And to my husband... we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May.
#rainbowbaby #22weeks #pregnant #pregnancyannouncement #wearepregnant #babyontheway #secondtrimester #rainbowbaby (sic)"
Jerry and Breanne - who first started dating in 2014 - tied the knot in June 2017, surrounded by their 'Entourage' co-stars and close friends.
