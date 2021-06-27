ESPN’s Patrick McEnroe Weighs in on Wimbledon’s Key Players

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in his Men's Singles semi-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during Day eleven of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

 Mike Hewitt
TownNews.com Content Exchange

After last year’s cancellation, England’s prestigious grass-court tennis tournament, Wimbledon, returns with stands filled to at least 25 percent capacity and a roster stacked with star athletes.

“We need and want to see all the best players together,” says ESPN commentator Patrick McEnroe. “I’m expecting Wimbledon to be loaded.” 

Missing Sports? Fill the Void With These 8 TV Shows, Movies & DocsSee Also

Missing Sports? Fill the Void With These 8 TV Shows, Movies & Docs

From basketball ('The Last Dance') to racing ('Formula 1: Drive to Survive'), there's plenty to stream.

In the men’s singles, McEnroe concedes the “heavy favorite” is five-time champ Novak Djokovic (above), who beat eight-time winner Roger Federer in a thrilling five-set match in 2019.

If Federer is fit after two recent knee surgeries, he’ll top the list of threats, with the indomitable Rafael Nadal, Greek phenom Stefanos Tsitsipas and Australia’s “dangerous” Nick Kyrgios also in the hunt. 

serena williams wimbledon

(Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The ladies’ singles is more unpredictable with the possible absences of Naomi Osaka and injured titleholder Simona Halep. Seven-time champ Serena Williams “loves grass,” notes McEnroe, but he’s eyeing Australia’s Ashleigh Barty, if her hip is healthy: “She’s got a great slice, excellent serve, she can come to the net. I’m surprised she hasn’t been in a Wimbledon final yet!”

Wimbledon, Monday, June 28, 6am/5c, ESPN

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.