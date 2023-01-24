Ethan Hawke to direct daughter Maya Hawke in Wildcat

Ethan Hawke is directing his daughter Maya Hawke in the film 'Wildcat'.

The 52-year-old is working on the movie based on the life of novelist Flannery O'Connor and the biopic will star Maya as the Southern writer.

