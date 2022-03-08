Barbie Ferreira has responded to rumors about Euphoria Season 2 production. Fans of the HBO series have criticized the sophomore season and, based on interviews from cast members, have speculated that creator Sam Levinson created an unhealthy workplace on set.
Part of the speculation claims there was a rift between Ferreira and Levinson while filming Season 2, resulting in less screen time for Kat Hernandez in the new episodes. The Daily Beast reported Ferreira walked off set two times. There were also reports of long work days and complaints submitted to SAG-AFTRA.
Without directly addressing the rumors about her and Levinson, Ferreira said a lot of the rumors are “untrue.”
“What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” she told Insider. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it’s kind of like mundane little things.”
“But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people,” Ferreira added. “Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they’re not rooted in the truth, but it’s OK because I know it’s just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I’ll take it. I’ll take the good and the bad.”
Levinson writes and directs every episode of the acclaimed series. And Kat’s storyline was noticeably sidelined in Season 2. Season 1 focused a lot of time on Kat’s cam girl and body positivity plot. In the new season, her cam girl storyline was barely included, and fans felt her behavior in the breakup scene with Ethan (Austin Abrams) came out of nowhere.
Ferreira told Insider that to her knowledge, Kat’s Season 2 storyline was always meant to focus on her dwindling relationship with Ethan. She knew Kat and Ethan were “gonna go downhill” because Kat “is a restless teenager.”
Ferreira said she hopes to see more of her character’s “internal fantasy life” in Euphoria Season 3, which has been green-lit by HBO.
