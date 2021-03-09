Eva Green has an "unconditional" bond with dog

Eva Green thinks the rise in dog ownership is the "one positive thing" about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 40-year-old actress has spent the nationwide lockdown with her adopted mutt, Winston, and has developed an "unconditional" bond with her pet pooch whom she adores and she has enjoyed seeing so many other people get dogs and also get to feel that unconditional love.
Speaking in the Daily Mail newspaper's Sebastian Shakespeare column, she said: "If there is one positive thing about the COVID-19 pandemic, it's that so many people have adopted dogs and are experiencing the unconditional love and devotion that our furry friends bring us every day."
Speaking about her beloved black schnauzer, she added: "He's a good boy. He's so clever, very serious, very sensitive."
The 'Casino Royale' star often travels with her flurry companion and treats him like her "child" as she cooks delicious meals for him.
She previously said: “He’s my child. I like little, bearded dogs. He’s two, and he’s a good boy and very sensitive. I cook for him more than I cook for myself. Venison, which is better than chicken, lots of vegetables, flaxseed oil, a bit of fish, beetroot … And then for me, I can’t be bothered, I’ll just have pasta. It’s ridiculous!”
However, Eva is unsure if she will ever want to start a family of her own, but at the moment it isn't something she would consider because it would be too "difficult" to do so without scrutiny.
The former Bond girl said: "I don't know. For now, no. What will be, will be. It's difficult - it's the judgement of other people, really."
Instead, Eva would like to escape city life and “connect with nature” and has been thinking a lot about making a radical change to her lifestyle.
She said: “I want to get a farm. I know it sounds like a whim, but it is something that I have been thinking about a lot. Maybe Wales, I love Wales. The scenery is amazing. “Sitting in the city, it is choking me sometimes, and there is nothing better than to connect with nature. You feel whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.