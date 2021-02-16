Eva Mendes: It's challenging to give your kids full on attention all the time

Eva Mendes finds it “challenging” to give her children her “full on attention” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 46-year-old actress and model is mother to two daughters – Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, whom she has with her husband Ryan Gosling – and has admitted she finds it difficult to constantly keep her brood entertained when they’re at home all day due to school closures.
In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “Full on Mom mode. I’ve graduated from my man’s sweats to a robe. All day. File under: stopped caring for now. (And anyone else out there go horse-like on selfie mode?)
“These days my kids are getting my full on attention. It’s challenging for sure but they need me now more than ever. If you find yourself in a similar situation, here’s a list of parenting pages that are getting me through so thought I’d share... (sic)”
Eva then went on to list 10 Instagram accounts she often uses for parenting tips, in the hope they may help other parents who are also struggling during the ongoing global health crisis.
Meanwhile, the ‘Place Beyond the Pines’ star previously said she is taking time away from social media after one of her daughters accused her of being on her phone “too much”.
Eva made the confession as she shared a post on her Instagram from a Twitter account called Latinx Parenting, which read: "Let your kids call you out. It's not disrespect. It's healthy. Kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve. They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you are raising an empowered child. (sic)”
And alongside the post, Eva wrote: “Thank you to @latinxparenting for this important reminder.
“I haven’t posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much. I could tell she was taking it personally. And she’s a kid, of course she’d take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it’s not personal. So we had good talk, I apologized and I promised her I’d be mindful. I realized that just because I’m always home with them doesn’t mean I’m always present. (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.