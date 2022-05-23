Evanescence guitarist Jen Majura is no longer in the band

Evanescence have announced the departure of longtime guitarist Jen Majura.
The Amy Lee-fronted rock band have decided to part ways with the 38-year-old German musician, who had been with the 'My Immortal' band since 2015, declaring it the end of a "very special chapter" in the history of the group.
In a social media statement, they wrote: “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways.
“We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”
Jen has claimed it was not her decision to leave Evanescence, but insisted there are "no hard feelings" or animosity between her and the rest of the band.
She tweeted: “I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!
"I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”
Jen replaced Terry Balsamo as guitarist, the replacement of original member Ben Moody, who quit back in 2003.
Meanwhile, after several COVID-19 delays, the 'Wasted On You' rockers' joint ‘Worlds Collide’ tour with Within Temptation, which was originally set for 2020, will finally take place in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.