Evanna Lynch felt "intimidated" by her 'Harry Potter' co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
The 29-year-old actress played Luna Lovegood in the money-spinning film franchise, and Evanna has admitted to being a little overwhelmed by her world-famous co-stars.
She told Us Weekly: "Emma was always so nice to me and made an effort to get to know me and make me feel at home, which was a huge deal coming from her. And because I was such a big 'Harry Potter' fan, I was very nervous around those three and intimidated by them.
"And I used to be in the car on the way to set, kind of rehearsing conversations I’d have with them. And obviously, the conversations never worked out like that. I was so nervous.
"So, I just remember her being really kind and making a lot of effort to make me feel at home."
Evanna also explained how her time on set differed from Emma, Daniel and Rupert.
She said: "The thing is they were always working every day on set. The rest of us, we’d have breaks and we’d be off getting to know each other and playing games and stuff."
Meanwhile, Evanna admitted she couldn't imagine Rupert as a dad.
The film star and Georgia Groome welcomed a daughter called Wednesday in May last year, and the actress suggested he'll be a "wonderful" and "unusual dad".
She explained: "I haven’t seen his daughter. I heard he is a father. It’s very hard to imagine! I’d say he’d be a wonderful dad and unusual dad."
The film star admitted it's been tough to stay up-to-date with her former co-stars because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Evanna reflected: "I think it’s the same for everyone, that people are going through big life shifts and changes, but a lot of us are not there to witness it."
