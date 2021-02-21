Eve Hewson is glad she can "build her own identity" away from her famous family.
The 'Behind Her Eyes' star - who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono and Ali Hewson - insisted she was never "going to have her anonymity" but is glad she's been able to carve her own career away from her father.
Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, she said: "To be honest, I was never going to have my anonymity and be a regular Joe.
"I was always going to have eyes on me, whatever I did, so it's been great to build my own identity and my own career and feel like I'm an individual now, as opposed to a part of something or someone else."
Meanwhile, Eve previously revealed she became an actress because making music like her father does felt like "work".
Speaking about her career change, she explained: "I thought I was going to go into music, but I was terrible at practising. When I started acting, I realised I could spend all day long going over lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn’t feel like work at all. Practising music did."
Despite forging a successful career, Eve's parents were a bit fearful that she'd go off the rails in Hollywood when she found fame.
She added: "There was the fear that I would go off to LA and become some celebrity kid running around on Rodeo Drive. I think any parent bringing up a kid in a certain lifestyle would have those fears."
Eve is now determined to work with people who can "teach" her something.
Speaking about her career, she explained: "I’m going to choose jobs if there’s one person on that set I can learn from, either a writer or a producer, a director or a cinematographer. I’m looking to find people who want to teach me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.