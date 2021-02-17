Eve Hewson says becoming a musician 'felt like work'

Eve Hewson became an actress because making music felt like "work".
The 29-year-old star - who is the daughter of U2 singer Bono - initially thought she was going to follow her dad into the music business, but she ultimately realied she was more suited to acting.
She explained: "I thought I was going to go into music, but I was terrible at practising. When I started acting, I realized I could spend all day long going over lines, reading scripts, doing different exercises, and it didn’t feel like work at all. Practising music did."
Despite forging a successful career, Eve's parents were initially fearful that she'd go off the rails in Hollywood.
She told the Spring issue of Town & Country magazine: "There was the fear that I would go off to LA and become some celebrity kid running around on Rodeo Drive. I think any parent bringing up a kid in a certain lifestyle would have those fears."
Eve is now determined to work with people who can "teach" her something.
She shared: "I’m going to choose jobs if there’s one person on that set I can learn from, either a writer or a producer, a director or a cinematographer. I’m looking to find people who want to teach me."
Eve stars as Adele in the Netflix thriller 'Behind Her Eyes', and she's admitted to using a "baseball bat and a pillow" to get herself in the right frame of mind to tackle the role.
The actress said: "She goes from zero to 100, and I was concerned I wasn’t going to be able to switch that on immediately.
"I thought I would need something to get me into those emotions. So I asked the props team to get me a baseball bat and a pillow, and I would just beat that thing whenever I needed to get really riled up.
"Before a take, I’d be like, 'I need the bat! I need the bat!' and they’d be running around trying to find it. It ended up being really therapeutic."
The Spring issue of Town & Country is on sale from February 18. (www.townandcountrymag.com/eve-hewson)
