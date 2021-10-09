‘Evil’ and More Finales (‘Walking Dead,’ ‘Marriage’), ‘Simpsons’ 32nd Halloween, ‘Diana’ on CNN, CBS’ Sunday Lineup

This weekend’s TV is a dizzying array of premieres and finales. Ready your shock absorbers for the cliffhangers of Evil and The Walking Dead, while HBO’s acclaimed Scenes from a Marriage, Starz’ Heels and Showtime’s Work in Progress also sign off. An October tradition, The Simpsons’ “Treehouse of Horror” Halloween anthology, returns for a 32nd gag-filled edition. CNN launches a six-part biographical docuseries on the life of Princess Diana. CBS’s Sunday shows are all new, with 60 Minutes followed by the season premieres of The Equalizer, NCIS: Los Angeles and (for a while) SEAL Team.

