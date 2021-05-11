Ewan McGregor can't remember outcome of Noel Gallagher light saber battle

Ewan McGregor "can't remember" who won a light saber fight between him and Noel Gallagher.
The 50-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Disney+ series about his 'Star Wars' character - recalled having a "battle" in the 'Holy Mountain' singer's garden following the former Oasis rocker's 30th birthday party in 1997 but Ewan can't confidently say if he got the better of his friend or not.
During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the host asked: "Noel Gallagher of the band Oasis claims, he said this in an interview, that he did your first lightsaber training with you. Is there any truth to that?"
Ewan laughed and explained: "Well, it was Noel Gallagher's 30th birthday party and he lived quite close to me in London, north London. And I was at his party and then there was a lightsaber fight in his garden very early the next day in the morning. But I don't remember too much instruction. I don't remember like any lessons being given by Noel. It was just more of a battle in the garden."
Asked who won, Ewan - who first played Obi-Wan in 1999's 'Star Wars: The Phantom Menace' - joked: "I would be surprised if either of us could remember that."
The Scottish star admitted he's "having a really good time" playing Obi-Wan again.
He said: "It was good. It feels great. I have to say, I'm having a really good time. The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect."
And Ewan is impressed by the way technology has advanced to make filming easier since his last turn as Obi-Wan in 2005's 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith'.
He said: "It's like it's all still there. It feels good. There is some great, it's great scripts and great people to work with. It's great. I'm having a good time. And we've got this new technology. Before we did this months of blue screen and green screen acting. And now we've got this extraordinary technology where we work inside a big screen, you know? And the backgrounds are on there. And so it feels much more realistic. It's good."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.