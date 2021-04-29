Ewan McGregor was ill after COVID-19 vaccination

Ewan McGregor was left crying in pain after his second coronavirus vaccine.
The 50-year-old actor had to cancel two days of work on the upcoming Disney+ 'Star Wars' series about his character Obi-Wan Kenobi because the effects of the Moderna jab made him feel very ill.
He said: "It really kicked my ass. It really did.
"For months, we've been doing these monster, two-and-a-half-hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff. But there was no way it was happening this week. Not with a 100.7 fever."
Ewan shot to fame playing heroin addict Mark Renton in classic 1990s movie 'Trainspotting' and he admitted he "got swept up" in the "rock star" scene he got caught up in at the time.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was lucky because 'Trainspotting' became the movie of an era.
"And while I always wanted to be a worthy actor, at the same time, there was a part of me that wanted to be a rock star. And I think the lines got slightly blurred.
"The Oasis brothers had that sort of swagger I loved: 'F*** it and f*** everyone.' I sort of got swept up in that, I suppose."
The Scottish star is thankful he had his then-wife Eve Mavrakis - with whom he has four daughters - by his side when his career took off because his family responsibilities stopped him getting caught up in the "craziness" of fame.
He said: "I had [eldest daughter] Clara in my lap as a baby doing press at Cannes for 'Trainspotting'.
"Ultimately, through all of that craziness and that time, I had that sort of safety line through my life, which was my work and family, that I could latch onto."
But Ewan - who is now in a relationship with his 'Fargo' co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead after splitting with Eve in 2017 - prefers to keep his family life as private as possible.
Asked about raising girls, he said: "They're my everything. It's an impossible thing to sum up and I wouldn't even want to try. It's too huge.
"I'm private because I believe in privacy. I give so much of my life onscreen. And that's my great privilege. But the rest of my life — I just don't care that people know about it."
