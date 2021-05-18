Example shares wedding snaps to mark anniversary

Example has shared snaps from his wedding day to celebrate his anniversary.
The 38-year-old musician - whose real name is Elliot John Gleave - marked eight years of marriage with Erin McNaught on Tuesday (18.05.21) by sharing a collage of photos from his big day on Instagram.
Alongside the image, he wrote: "8 years married today ... we didn’t even realise until yesterday. I guess every day together is a celebration. (We’ll be 10 years together in October)"
The 'Kickstarts' hitmaker also uploaded a series of throwback photos of the couple from their 10-year relationship.
He continued: "Please scroll to see how many amazing outfits Ezzy has had over the years ... and how many (awful great) haircuts I’ve had. Here’s to many more years of outfits and haircuts @mcnaughty (why have we still not learnt to smile in pictures ??? Yet we spend all day long giggling like idiots) (sic)."
The pair - who have Evander, six, and Ennio, three - got engaged in 2012 and married the following year in an intimate ceremony in Erin's home country of Australia before moving Down Under permanently in 2019.
The model also penned her own sweet message to her husband on Instagram and shared another image from their wedding day.
She wrote: "We have our very own made up language, can talk under wet cement, are always the biggest kids in the park, and can’t stand people who walk slowly (don’t even get me started on driving) Thanks for matching my weird with your weird... God knows what we’ll be like in another 8 years but I am here for it, baby Happy anniversary @example (sic)."
Meanwhile, Example praised Erin for "saving his life" after pushing life to the extreme with drink and drugs.
He said in 2020: "Erin saved me from an early death. I was partying too much back in the day."
