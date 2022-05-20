Now that we know what will be airing in the primetime in the fall on ABC, CBS, NBC, and The CWFox will come at a later date — we can start planning what we’ll be watching when the 2022-2023 season kicks off.

Some things will not be changing. Dick Wolf’s shows will continue to take over CBS on Tuesdays and NBC on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy will continue to air back-to-back on Thursdays, but they’ll be joined by a new ABC show next year. Some shows are changing time slots (like NCIS: Los Angeles) and nights (like Abbott Elementary).

Scroll down for a look at the primetime schedule for fall 2022.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: All American (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap (NBC)

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: The Voice (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: The Winchesters (The CW)

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone in The Rookie Feds

ABC/Raymond Liu

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: La Brea (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Professionals (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: New Amsterdam (NBC)

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: The Conners (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Chicago Med (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: DC’s Stargirl (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Kung Fu (The CW)

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

9:30 p.m.: Home Economics (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: The Real Love Boat (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Walker (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

Top Videos

9:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Walker Independence (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Alaska (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in SWAT

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Lopez vs. Lopez (November)(NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW)

8:30 p.m.: Young Rock (November)(NBC)

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: College Football (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Magic With the Stars (The CW)

9:00 p.m.: Drama Encores (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Dateline Weekend Mystery (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

All the Shows Ordered to Series for the 2022-2023 SeasonSee Also

All the Shows Ordered to Series for the 2022-2023 Season

Which should be on our screens soon on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW?

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: SNL Vintage (NBC)

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes (CBS)

7:00 p.m.: Football Night in America (NBC)

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Jeopardy! (ABC)

8:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

8:00 p.m.: Family Law (The CW)

8:20 p.m.: NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

9:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)

9:00 p.m.: East New York (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Coroner (The CW)

10:00 p.m.: The Rookie (ABC)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

More Headlines:

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.