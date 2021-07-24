‘Family Guy’: Justin Hartley, Zachary Levi & More to Guest Star in Season 20

The cast and creatives behind Fox’s long-running animated comedy series, Family Guy, came together at Comic-Con@Home to celebrate 20 years of hilarious episodes with virtual trivia and a tease for the upcoming season.
Creator and voice star Seth MacFarlane joined Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and newest addition Arif Zahir along with executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin for a fun game and announced some pretty exciting voice cast additions.
'The Simpsons' to Open Season 33 With a Musical Episode Featuring Kristen Bell
In between rounds of trivia, Appel took time to rattle off several names set to make debuts and returns in Season 20. Zachary Levi will make his first voice appearance on the show in a role that will involve music similar to his fellow series newcomer, Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies.
This Is Us actor Justin Hartley and Patton Oswalt will also make their debut on the series in new roles alongside guest star Peter Macon who will voice Peter Griffin’s new boss. As for returning guest stars, Appel teased Jay Pharoah will return in a new recurring role after lending his vocals to three episodes in recent years.
Sam Elliott is also set to return as mayor Wild Wild West along with Chris Parnell‘s Doug. Both Leslie Uggams and Kenny Loggins are also set to voice versions of themselves in the landmark season. Family Guy debuted in 1999 and has run for 19 seasons on Fox.
Season 20 is expected to arrive sometime this fall. In the meantime, check out the cast in their Comic-Con@Home panel, below, and stay tuned for more Season 20 tidbits.
Family Guy, Season 20, TBA, Fox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.