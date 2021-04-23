Fantasy Epic ‘Shadow and Bone’ Drops, ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ Finale, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Goes Modern, ‘Big Shot’ Adapts to High School

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:
Alina (Jessie Mei Li) finds out she’s the stuff of legends on Netflix’s eagerly-awaited Shadow and Bone. Sam (Anthony Mackie) picks up the shield and the responsibility that comes with it on the final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. PBS’s Great Performances series has a new production to air with Romeo & Juliet. Marvyn (John Stamos) learns he’s not the only one demanding the girls’ time on Big Shot.
