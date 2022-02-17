‘Fargo’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

The network has renewed the Emmy, AFI, Peabody and TCA Award-winning limited series created by Noah Hawley. The news comes after the Season 4 finale aired in November 2020.
Each season, Fargo has traveled through decades, cities, and families. In its fifth season, the same will be true yet again. “Set in 2019, when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” is all FX teases in the logline.
“Noah and Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, in a statement.
3 Crime Dramas Worth Rewatching on Hulu
Added Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, “Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”
Hawley, who also serves as executive producer, writer, and director, and his production company 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the upcoming installment of the award-winning, true crime story. Littlefield (and his production company The Littlefield Company) also serves as executive producer along with Joel and Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures. The series is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio.
Fargo, Season 5, TBA, FX
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.