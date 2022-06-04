FBI: Most Wanted is bidding farewell to another one of its cast members ahead of its fourth season.

Miguel Gomez, who joined the FBI spinoff as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz in Season 2, is leaving the series, according to Deadline, which reports the exit is a creative decision.

'FBI: Most Wanted': Dylan McDermott on Remy Ending Season 3 HappySee Also

'FBI: Most Wanted': Dylan McDermott on Remy Ending Season 3 Happy

The Fugitive Task Force's leader also let his angry side out during an interrogation.

This comes just months after original series lead Julian McMahon departed the CBS series. Dylan McDermott, who had just wrapped his recurring role on Law & Order: Organized Crime (another Dick Wolf series), succeeded McMahon as a new character leading the team. McDermott will be back in Season 4, as will fellow series regulars Keisha Castle-Hughes, Roxy Sternberg, and Alexa Davalos.

Miguel Gomez as Special Agent Ivan Ortiz and Alexa Davalos as Special Agent Kristin Gaines in FBI Most Wanted

Mark Schafer/CBS

Top Videos

The Season 3 finale set up Ortiz’s ending, as the Los Angeles native and former LAPD Gang Unit officer returned to LA from Washington, DC — where the FBI’s counter-terror unit is based — to help care for his ailing father.

In addition to FBI: Most Wanted, Gomez has appeared in series like The Strain, SMILF, and L.A.’s Finest.

More Headlines:

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.