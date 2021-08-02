Felicity Jones found having lockdown baby 'scary'

Felicity Jones admitted it was "scary" having a baby during lockdown.
The 37-year-old actress and her husband Charles Guard welcomed their son into the world in April 2020 and she admitted it was a "very heightened experience" going through such a major life event at a time when the coronavirus pandemic had swept the world and ideas of normality had changed.
She told You magazine: "It was a full-on thing to be going through during a pandemic.
"We didn’t have a clue what was going on, so it was a scary time to be having a baby. Only going out once a day and feeling like your life is threatened ‒ it was a very heightened experience.
"It’s so much easier now you can do things ‒ 'Oh, this is what it’s supposed to be like!' Once you’ve gone through that, you feel as though you can go through anything."
While she's been acting since she was a teenager, the 'Last Letter From Your Lover' actress doesn't want her son to follow in her footsteps.
She said: "I’m hoping he’ll go into the sciences."
Felicity doesn't use social media because she has seen how "destructive" it can be and she enjoys retaining a sense of "mystery" about herself.
She explained: "It’s just not something that I want to do. I know friends who wake up in the middle of the night and start reading messages and I think that is quite destructive. Also, I love it when I don’t know everything about an actor, and there’s a little bit of mystery to them."
The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' star was just three when her parents divorced and she thinks that gave her the "drive and determination" to succeed as an actress.
She said: "So many actors have divorced parents. It definitely gives you a sense of drive and determination. Families are families and have their ups and downs, but I was fortunate that I felt like I could do anything and that was supported and encouraged."
