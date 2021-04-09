Felicity Jones' 'intense' pregnancy

Felicity Jones says having a baby in lockdown was "intense".
The 'Theory of Everything' star admits the coronavirus pandemic made having her first child - who she shares with husband Charles Guard - even more difficult than she thought it would be.
Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on BBC One on Friday evening (09.04.21), she said: "I made banana bread three times and burnt it each time. I had a baby in the first one. It seems ages ago now in the really scary lockdown when we were all advised to wash our groceries and we didn’t know what was going to happen. It was pretty intense, but having kids is intense anyway. The pandemic just added a little extra."
Meanwhile, the 37-year-old actress admitted she found it "pretty scary" having a baby during a pandemic.
She said: "To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary."
And Felicity admitted she found it "so strange" to be acting something and then it soon turned into reality as she was pregnant in her recent film 'The Midnight Sky', directed by George Clooney.
She added: "Soon after, we went into lockdown. It was so strange to be acting something and then, within weeks, going through it in reality. I remember thinking, I much prefer pretending ...
"I think I might have told George Clooney that I was pregnant before I told some of my friends and family. But George was very determined to keep me in the film, and the more we explored it, the more it felt right to include the pregnancy as part of the story. It was really nice that I could play what was happening to me personally as well as playing the character. George was very modern in his approach and actually quite revolutionary in not wanting to hide it. In the end it was a much cooler way of navigating the story."
