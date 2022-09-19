Final mourner at Queen Elizabeth's lying in state was serving member of RAF

The final mourner to honour Queen Elizabeth as she was lying in state was a serving member of the Royal Air Force.

Hundreds of thousands of people queued for hours for the chance to pay their last respects to the late monarch at Westminster Hall in London ahead of her funeral on Monday (19.09.22) and the last to enter the historic building was Christina Heerey, who was the final member of the public to file past the coffin and was followed by Black Rod Sarah Clarke.

Top Videos

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.