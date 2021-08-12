The much-loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its final run with back-to-back episodes. Star Trek’s animated Lower Decks comedy spinoff launches a second round of cosmic misadventures. The CW’s Walker hangs up his hat for the season, and the harrowing AMC+ miniseries The North Water reaches its icy conclusion. Major League Baseball visits the iconic Iowa location of Field of Dreams to play ball.
Final Shift for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Trek Lower Decks’ Returns, ‘Walker’ and ‘North Water’ Finales, Baseball in the ‘Field of Dreams’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Forced vote puts desired location for NEK-CAP in rearview
- Rogue Street Tacos continues to evolve in downtown Hiawatha
- Chiefs Position Group Breakdown: Special teams to look familiar
- City reviews street core depth test results - Grier recognized for years of service
- Another downtown Block Party on tap for Friday
- NEK welcomes American Heritage Girls - Family Fun Night set for Aug. 26
- Nominations being accepted for Kansas Health Champion awards
- Patrons come to School Board with concerns
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Brown County Sheriff
- Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Enters 33rd State With Opening of New Restaurant in Appleton, Wisconsin
- Fetty Wap's daughter's cause of death revealed
- This is the Worst County to Live in Kansas
- USD 415 welcomes new teachers
- What to consider before applying for a small business loan
- City reviews street core depth test results - Grier recognized for years of service
- Body of Elwood man recovered at Lake of Ozarks
- Patrons come to School Board with concerns
- Forced vote puts desired location for NEK-CAP in rearview
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.