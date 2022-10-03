Firefly Lane is finally setting a return date for its long-awaited second season, which will officially be the show’s last at Netflix.

After debuting with 10 episodes in 2021, the series will make its Season 2 return on Friday, December 2. Unlike the first season, however, super-sized Season 2 will arrive in two parts with Part 1 including Episodes 1 through 9, and Part 2 featuring Episodes 10 through 16. The second half of the farewell run will launch sometime in 2023.

Top Videos

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.