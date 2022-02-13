First ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Footage in New AMC+ Super Bowl Promo (VIDEO)

“This is AMC+, where iconic characters come to work and play. Epic new worlds are discovered and come alive. Legends are born and never die.” So says the streaming service’s new promo which aired during the Super Bowl, offering a look at some of its upcoming series. Plus, an extended version was released online.
The promo spot teased what to expect from the final seasons of Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, and The Walking Dead, which will all be available on AMC+. (In fact, the first episode of part 2 of TWD‘s final season is now up. Killing Eve and Better Call Saul will return with back-to-back episodes, on February 27 and April 18, respectively.)
'Better Call Saul' Sets Final Season Premiere as AMC Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)
It also previewed new seasons of Gangs of London and Fear the Walking Dead. But it’s the network’s new series on the way that really had viewers buzzing: 61st Street, Dark Winds, That Dirty Black Bag, Moonhaven, Tales of the Walking Dead, and the highly-anticipated Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire.
Watch the video below to see what are sure to become your newest obsessions, the shows you can’t wait to return, and the ones you’re hoping end with epic finales.
Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, debuting later this year, is based on the author’s iconic and bestselling novel. It follows Louis de Pointe (Jacob Anderson), Lestat De Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia’s (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality. It is executive produced by Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, along with Christopher Rice, and the late Anne Rice.
