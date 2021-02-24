FKA twigs: I was holding on to Shia LaBeouf's 'dysfunction'

FKA twigs felt like she was "holding on to somebody else’s dysfunction" when she dated Shia LaBeouf.
The 'cellophane' hitmaker has accused the 'Transformers' actor of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019 and she admits that when they were together, she felt like she was desperately trying to support his dysfunction when it was actually "his to hold".
Speaking about her relationship with LaBeouf, he said: "I felt like I was holding on to somebody else’s dysfunction. And now I feel like I’ve given it back to him. It’s his to hold and rightly so. He can hold it because it’s not mine ... You know, it’s important in this day and age that everybody’s able to be accountable for their actions. And I don’t mean in an 'outrage culture' kind of way, because I’m not really here for that either. I mean in a real, genuine, deep place that, thank GOODNESS, we are finally in, where women don’t have to be quiet about that sort of thing anymore."
FKA twigs came forward to speak about what she had allegedly been through and she admitted it was a "big relief" when she finally decided to speak out because it feel like a "real step" for her and other women experiencing the same.
She added to the new issue of THE FACE magazine: "I felt like [exhales deeply] a big relief … I felt like it was a real step, not just for me, [but also] for any women who, God forbid, are experiencing or have experienced that."
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old singer thinks it is a "miracle she came out alive" from her relationship with LaBeouf.
Speaking about what happened to her, she shared: "It's a miracle I came out alive ... If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with LaBeouf."
