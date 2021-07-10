Florence Pugh feels 'proud' of her Black Widow role

Florence Pugh feels "proud" of her role in 'Black Widow'.
The 25-year-old actress stars in the new Marvel movie, and she admits her experience with the film has been "surreal".
She shared: "It was crazy that I even got the job and that I was even on set, and then crazy that we even wrapped. And then ... we were about to release the film and then the pandemic happened. There's just been a lot of stop-start.
"Is this real or is this surreal? And I feel really excited now to show people what we made two years ago."
Florence recently watched the new movie on her laptop, and she insists she would love the film regardless of whether she was involved with it or not.
She told Rotten Tomatoes: "I watched the movie last week and even though it was on my laptop and my laptop doesn't go very loud, I was just so impressed and so excited. Like, I was so happy.
"I love the film and I would've loved the film whether I was going to the cinema and I had nothing to do with it. I was just so proud of it."
Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has heaped praise on her 'Black Widow' co-star, hailing Florence's "healthy ego".
She recently said: "Florence is so self-possessed. I was not that self-possessed.
"I actually realized, ‘wow, I have a lot of work to do on myself,’ when I worked with Florence. She's got such a healthy ego and is in her skin. It was like, ‘this is another way to be. I've got to therapize more!’
"She really stands in her own shoes and is grounded, it was so impressive. She's not judging herself. I love that about her and I would love to be more like that."
