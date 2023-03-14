Forbes March, who appeared in One Life to Live and As the World Turns, has been charged with grand larceny after getting arrested earlier this month in New York

According to the Ulster Police Department, March and another man (who was also arrested) are alleged to have siphoned used cooking oil from a storage container owned by a company called Buffalo Biodiesel. The storage tank was located behind Michael’s Diner in Ulster. The cooking oil is said to have an estimated worth of over $1,000.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

