The rivalry between Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and 2021 F1 drivers champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands resumes as the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship racing season begins Sunday, March 20, at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.

Highlights of the 2022 schedule include the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 8, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 29, the Canadian Grand Prix June 19, the United States Grand Prix October 24, and the Mexican Grand Prix October 30. The season concludes November 20 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Grand Prix originally scheduled for September 25 has been canceled.

All races will air live on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, also streaming on the ESPN App. Practice and qualifying airs on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS or ESPNU. New this year, practices and qualifying airing on ESPNEWS and ESPNU will also be streamed on ESPN3.

ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation to American viewers.

2022 FORMULA 1 RACING TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, March 20

Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 11am, ESPN

Sunday, March 27

STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 1pm, ESPN

Sunday, April 10

Heineken Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 1am, ESPN

Sunday, April 24

Rolex Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN

Sunday, May 8

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, 3:30pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC

Sunday, May 22

Pirelli Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, May 29

Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC

Sunday, June 12

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, June 19

Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC

Sunday, July 3

British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, July 10

Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, July 24

French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, July 31

Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, August 28

Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, September 4

Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, September 11

Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, October 2

Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, October 9

Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, 1am, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, October 23

Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, October 30

Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2pm, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, November 13

Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 1pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Sunday, November 20

Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN or ESPN2

