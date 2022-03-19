The rivalry between Great Britain’s Lewis Hamilton and 2021 F1 drivers champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands resumes as the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship racing season begins Sunday, March 20, at the Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.
NTT IndyCar Series 2022: The Full TV Schedule on NBC Sports
Highlights of the 2022 schedule include the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 8, the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix May 29, the Canadian Grand Prix June 19, the United States Grand Prix October 24, and the Mexican Grand Prix October 30. The season concludes November 20 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Grand Prix originally scheduled for September 25 has been canceled.
All races will air live on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, also streaming on the ESPN App. Practice and qualifying airs on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS or ESPNU. New this year, practices and qualifying airing on ESPNEWS and ESPNU will also be streamed on ESPN3.
ESPN is again teaming with Sky Sports and Formula 1 to bring Sky Sports’ award-winning presentation to American viewers.
2022 FORMULA 1 RACING TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern.
Sunday, March 20
Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, 11am, ESPN
Sunday, March 27
STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, 1pm, ESPN
Sunday, April 10
Heineken Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, 1am, ESPN
Sunday, April 24
Rolex Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, 9am, ESPN
Sunday, May 8
Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, 3:30pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC
Sunday, May 22
Pirelli Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, May 29
Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, 9am, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC
2022 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on Fox Sports & NBC Sports
Sunday, June 12
Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, 7am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, June 19
Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, 2 pm, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC
Sunday, July 3
British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, 10am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, July 10
Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, July 24
French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, July 31
Hungarian Grand Prix, Hungaroring, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, August 28
Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, September 4
Heineken Dutch Grand Prix, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, September 11
Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, 9am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, October 2
Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, 8am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, October 9
Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka Circuit, 1am, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, October 23
Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, 3pm, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, October 30
Mexican Grand Prix, Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2pm, ABC, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, November 13
Heineken Brazilian Grand Prix, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, 1pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Sunday, November 20
Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, 8am, ESPN or ESPN2
More Headlines:
- Formula 1 Racing: Your Complete 2022 TV Schedule on ESPN Networks
- Who Is the Grand Inquisitor in the ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Trailer?
- Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Marvel’s Daredevil’ Comes to Disney+
- Tom Bergeron Reacts to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Boss Exit: ‘Karma’s a Bitch’
- Oscars 2022 Musical Performers: Travis Barker, Sheila E. & More Announced
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.