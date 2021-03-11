Fourth Aretha Franklin will discovered

A fourth Aretha Franklin will has surgaced.
The late music legend's estate has been in chaos for two years after three handwritten documents, with conflicting instructions about her affairs, were discovered in her home, and now it seems the situation has grown even more complicated after a 22-page typed document, which was drafted in 2018, the year Aretha died, but not signed, was filed to Oakland County Probate Court by her son Ted White II earlier this week.
According to the filing, which was obtained by Detroit Free Press, Aretha had been working with the Dickinson Wright law firm from at least 2017 to prepare the will until she “became too ill to continue to finish discussions on a few items.”
The filing includes correspondence between the firm and the 'Respect' hitmaker - who died of cancer in August 2018 -including what is said to be her handwritten notes.
And a contract signed by Aretha in December 2017 included several recommendations for her estate plan based on previous discussions, as well as the singer's own handwritten additions.
The will was then drafted in 2018 but never signed.
Among the stipulations were for most of her assets to pass equally to sons Edward Franklin, Ted, and Kecalf Franklin, as well as a trust set up for her eldest child, Clarence Franklin, who has special needs.
The Queen of Soul wanted her furs and clothing to go to her niece Sabrina Owens and cousin Brenda Corbett, while her Mercedes would go to Kecalf, and her Ford convertible to son Edward.
Additionally, the three youngest sons were to serve as the estate's personal representatives.
It is unclear how the documents were obtained or why they are only emerging now, but the filing states the discussions between Aretha and the firm were discovered "late in 2019".
The petition says the will was drafted and circulated by attorney Henry Grix, but the documents don't include an affidavit from him.
Ted is seeking for the will and its notes to be recognised as Aretha's true final wishes, citing law which allows a deceased person's "intent to be recognised even if the documents are defective in execution."
Kecalf had been seeking to be named personal representative of the estate as he was given that role in one of the three handwritten wills, but at least two of his siblings had fought against this.
A jury trial had been set up to determine the validity of the handwritten documents, but it has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Attorney Reginald Turner was appointed temporary personal representative of the estate a year ago.
