The Simpsons
“How on Earth does Homer support his family as well as he does?” asks co-executive producer Tim Long. That excellent question gets explored tonight as Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) attempts to school Bart (Nancy Cartwright) on the value of money. Also, Music Man Hugh Jackman guest stars as a magical janitor—who sings with ex–Secretary of Labor Robert Reich about economic disparity!
The Simpsons, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 8/7c, FOX
The Great North
This Father’s Day finale—a Tobin family trip to an RV park—shows pop Beef (Nick Offerman) “in a new light,” cocreators Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin hint. Enter: bad boy Beef!
The Great North, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 8:30/7:30c, FOX
Fox Announces 2022-23 Slate Including New Comedies & Dramas
Bob’s Burgers
An upset Tina (Dan Mintz) escapes into her journal and writes sci-fi fantasies in a two-part Blade Runner–inspired ender.
“We wanted to see what happens when she goes dark—dystopian future dark,” explain exec producers Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith.
Bob’s Burgers, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 9/8c, FOX
Family Guy
Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) “takes instantly” to directing big bro Chris’ (Seth Green) high school production of Romeo and Juliet. Then, tease exec producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin, he “takes even more instantly to the idea of stepping in for one of the leads. Hint: not Romeo.”
Family Guy, Season Finale, Friday, May 20, 9:30/8:30c, FOX
More Headlines:
- FOX Finales Sneak Peek: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & More
- Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42? (POLL)
- ‘Glee’ to Return to Streaming on Disney+ & Hulu This Summer
- ‘Romance to the Rescue’: Andrea Brooks & Marcus Rosner Tease Pooch Perfect Hallmark Movie (VIDEO)
- ‘Twisted Metal’: Neve Campbell Joins Peacock Series in Recurring Role
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.