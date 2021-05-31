Fox’s ‘HouseBroken’ Toon, Remembering the Tulsa Massacre, Gordon Ramsay’s Double Duty, NBC’s ‘Ninja’ and ‘Small Fortune,’ ‘The Good Doctor’ Mission Abroad
TV isn’t taking the Memorial Day holiday off. Fox launches a sharp new animated comedy and the 20th edition of Hell’s Kitchen with its youngest cast. (The host is also back with a new season of National Geographic’s Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted.) Multiple networks commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre with documentary and news specials. NBC doubles down on competition games with a 13th season of American Ninja Warrior and the new Small Fortune. The Good Doctor wraps its fourth season with a two-part mission to Guatemala.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

