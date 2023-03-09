Frank Sinatra musical to open this year

Frank Sinatra's life story is being turned into a stage musical.

'Sinatra the Musical' will premiere at Birmingham Rep later this year and is the first production of its kind to be authorised by the legendary crooner's estate, with the 'Fly Me To The Moon' singer's daughter Tina "delighted" to be involved with the show.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

