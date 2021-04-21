FreeBritney movement demand lawyer acts to get Britney Spears conservatorship axed

Britney Spears' fans have urged her lawyer to call for an end to her conservatorship.
The 'Toxic' singer hasn't had control of her financial and personal affairs since her much-publicised breakdown in 2008 and now a collective of supporters, made up of "accountants, lawyers, journalists, and other professionals" have written a letter to the 39-year-old pop star's personal attorney Samuel Ingham appealing for him to petition the court to dissolve the agreement.
The group, who signed their note "The #FreeBritney Movement", have vowed to "demand" a government investigation if the lawyer doesn't act before 9 May, which is Mother's Day in the US.
They wrote in the online note: "We hereby formally request that you petition to terminate the Conservatorship of Ms. Spears by Sunday, May 9, 2021.
"Should you fail to do so, we intend to demand an investigation at all levels of government into this seemingly fraudulent Conservatorship, and all of the individuals that participated in its creation and permanence."
The letter also included a "non-exhaustive" list of facts gathered from the public case, which, according to The Blast, includes information that proves Britney's "capacity" to function without a conservatorship, pointing out her capability to record albums, maintain her Las Vegas residency and raise her and Kevin Federline's two sons, 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden.
They also pointed out congressional discussions on the use of conservatorship and their abuse in the court systems and the 'Gimme More' singer's recent statement branding the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary embarrassing and acknowledgement it had made her cry, contrasting it with her boyfriend Sam Asghari's contradictory comments, which have criticised elements of the conservatorship.
The group have not yet received a response from the lawyer.
Meanwhile, Britney recently reassured her fans she is "totally fine" after they expressed concern that she'd been quiet on social media.
Speaking in an Instagram Q&A with fans, she said: "Yes, I'm totally fine. I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."
