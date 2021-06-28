Freida Pinto is expecting a baby!

Freida Pinto is expecting her first child.
The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star and her fiancé Cory Tran are set to become parents for the first time, as they took to Instagram to share pictures of Freida’s burgeoning baby bump.
Alongside the snaps, the couple wrote in matching posts on Instagram: “Baby Tran, coming this Fall!”
The news comes almost two years after the couple announced their engagement in late 2019 following two years of dating.
Freida, 36, wrote on social media at the time: "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am makes sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. (sic)”
The actress previously dated her ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ co-star Dev Patel between 2008 and 2014, and had insisted she always stays on good terms with her former partners and was very proud when Dev was nominated for an Oscar for his work on 'Lion'.
She said: "How could I not feel proud? He was fantastic in the film. At the end of the day he's a fellow actor and my friend.
"I have never believed in not being on good terms with anyone I've dated.
"It's pointless. People come and go and everyone teaches you something. You need to embrace the good and bad, the ugly and beautiful. I'm not a love guru.
"I don't have tips on how to keep a break-up friendly. Just be open and honest."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.