Friends cast expected to cry a lot during reunion special

The 'Friends' cast thought they'd end up "crying [their] faces off" when they filmed their reunion special.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry recently met up to spend two days filming HBO Max's 'Friends: The Reunion' and emotions were running high when they stepped out on the soundstage together again for the first time.
Jennifer admitted their first thought was: "Oh God, how are we going to get through this alive, without just crying our faces off?"
Matt added: "It was kind of melancholy, I guess. Right?"
Lisa agreed: "Yeah, emotional."
And although 'Friends' ended in 2014, the stars quickly slotted back in with one another.
Matt told People magazine: "It's funny, when we do get together, it's like no time has passed. We pick up right where we left off."
If the show had kept running, all the lead cast members have an idea of where they think their alter egos would be now, with Jennifer and Matt both thinking their alter egos, Rachel Green and Joey Tribbiani, would have started their own businesses.
Jennifer said of Rachel: "I would like to have maybe started a clothing line of my own, and it's sort of a small franchise. "Like a Nili Lotan. And I live in New York City on the Upper East Side."
And Matt thought Joey would have "opened a chain of sandwich shops", prompting Matthew to quip: "And eaten all the sandwiches."
David thought Ross Geller would still be "playin' with the bones" as a paleontologist but also have "invested in Joey's sandwich shop and lost a lot of his savings for his kids."
Matt added: "Dinosaur-themed sandwich shop. Bronto-burger."
For the others, parenting weighed heavily in how they'd portray their characters now.
Matthew felt his alter ego, Chandler Bing "would be a wonderful father and a wonderful comedy writer", while Courteney, who played Chandler's wife Monica, felt her character would be showing off her competitive side at the school gates.
She said: "I always just feel like Monica would be doing something competitively with other mothers and trying to outdo them. Whether it's the bake sale at school or something. I mean, she'd be so annoying. She'd be at the head of the PTA or something."
And Lisa expected Phoebe Buffay would be "living in Connecticut with Mike and their kids".
She added: "And she's in charge of the arts program for the school. And just ... the advocate for her kids because they're different like she was."
