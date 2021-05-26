Friends cast had no hooking up pact

Matthew Perry has revealed the 'Friends' cast had a no hooking up pact.
The 51-year-old actor recalls the six cast members - himself, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow - made a pact not to sleep together whilst working on the show in order to not jeopardise the programme and their friendship.
He explained: "There was a rule that we had, it was really important to the six of us, that we kept a friendship; that we were friends. Hooking up could have caused a strangeness that might mess with things. So we kept a friendship, and we did become really good friends. And we are really good friends to this day. And we kept that going, and I think that was very important."
Whilst David added: "We didn't want to jeopardise any of the great relationships and friendships we were forming and had established. It was kind of an unspoken rule."
And when asked who of the cast had the most chemistry, Matt joked that it was him and David.
He said: "Me and Schwimmer, probably."
However, Courteney doesn't remember the pact the cast made.
She told Access: "I think it's a smart idea but I don't remember actually talking about it."
Meanwhile, Lisa previously admitted she was convinced that 'Friends' would run "forever".
Asked if she feared not getting another gig when she isn't working, she said: "I always feel like, 'Well, I will never work again.' And then I do, like a miracle.
"But I was going to say – no, while I was on 'Friends', I thought, 'I will always be working because there's no end in sight for this show.'"
