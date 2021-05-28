Friends co-creator says Ross Geller made big 'mistake' when he and Rachel was 'on a break'

'Friends' co-creator Marta Kauffman has insisted Ross Gellar made a big "mistake" when he and girlfriend Rachel Green were "on a break".
The 64-year-old writer - who developed the show with her friend David Crane, with whom she also executive produce alongside Kevin Bright - has weighed in on the long-running fan debate about whether or not David Schwimmer's alter ego Ross and his girlfriend Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) were actually "on a break" when he slept with another woman following a fight between the characters.
In an interview with RadioTimes.com, she said: "Whether or not they were on a break, he should never have slept with that girl. That was completely his mistake.”
Marta also addressed the show's more recent critics, with new viewers who have tuned in for the first time on Netflix accusing the programme of homophobia, body shaming and having a lack of diversity.
She responded: “I don’t think it’s about political correctness; I think it’s about education; we have learned a lot since then.
“At this point, I can’t use my 2021 glasses to change what we did. I just wish I’d been more educated then, but I wasn’t."
And while the producer was keen to point out the sitcom did run some plotlines which were "ahead of its time", she admitted they "missed" the mark in some areas.
She said: “Not to really pat ourselves on the back, but there were some things that were ahead of its time, like doing the lesbian wedding. They were very concerned about getting backlash to that, which we did not.
“I think in some ways we were trying to [be progressive and inclusive] and just … missed in some areas.”
With the new audience, there's even been some confusion over when the comedy - which ran over 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 - was actually made.
Marta explained: "A few years ago, my youngest daughter, who was in high school at the time, said a friend of hers came up to her and said, ‘Have you seen that new show called 'Friends'?’ The girl thought it was a period piece.”
The six main cast members, Jennifer, David, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, were seen on screen together for the first time since the show ended in 2004 for the 'Friends: The Reunion' TV special.
